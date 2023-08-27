Candidate setting in EVMs complete

August 27, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The process of candidate setting in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used for the by election in Puthuppally has been complete.

The setting process, carried out across 18 counters over two days, was evaluated by the Central Observer. After setting the list of candidates with their symbols in each machines, the efficiency of the control unit and VVPAT machines were analysed through a trail poll on 11 EVMs that were selected randomly.

A total of 228 ballot units, control units, and VVPAT machines, have been selected for the Assembly constituency. Of these, 46 machines and 19 VVPAT machines are reserve . Following the mock poll, the EVMs allotted to each polling booth were sealed together and shifted to a strong room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the District Collector V. Vigneswari on Sunday appointed 16 Sectoral Officers and 16 Sectoral Assistants for the by-election on September 5. The officials, appointed with magisterial authority, is tasked to evaluate the activities at the polling stations and report the progress.

Arrangements are also in place for webcasting the proceedings on the polling day in all 182 booths of the Assembly constituency. The proceedings can be monitored live by the District Election Officer, District Collector, Election Commission, and Central Election Observers, from the control room.

As many as 528 absentee voters have cast their votes so far in the Assembly constituency. A special polling team has been visiting the homes of people aged above 80 years and differently-abled persons, who had applied in advance to vote at home, since August 25.

According to officials, as many as 95 people caste their votes on the opening day while the number rose to 433 the next day. The special team will be visiting the homes of 311 absentee voters on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.