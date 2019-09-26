Candidate selection triggers a row in IUML

The announcement of candidate by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the byelection in Manjeswaram has sparked discontent among a section of the party here.

The IUML announced M.C. Kamarudheen as the candidate at a party meeting at Panakkad in Malappuram on Wednesday. According to the party leadership here, the announcement of the candidate by State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal followed discussions with functionaries of the party in the district.

A meeting of the party leadership at Panakkad on Tuesday was inconclusive following strong objection from the Muslim Youth League (MYL) at Manjeswaram to the candidature of Mr. Kamarudheen.

Other names

According to party sources, the names of A.K.M. Ashraf, MYL leader at Manjeswaram, who is also Manjeswaram block panchayat president, and former Minister C.T. Ahmed Ali, also came up at the meeting.

The announcement of the party candidate has apparently not gone down well with a section of MYL workers at Manjeswaram. They favoured Mr. Ashraf citing that he is from Manjeswaram who can speak the local language and woo voters.

Mr. Kamarudheen, meanwhile, said there would be always different opinions. But when Panakkad Thangal took a decision, the party had a tradition to accept and follow it, he said.

Many air discontent

A meeting of the IUML at Upala on Wednesday, at the same time the party State leadership announced the candidature of Mr. Kamarudheen, saw several MYL workers voicing their discontent.

Playing down the resentment among the MYL workers, Mr. Ashraf said the party’s decision was final and party workers should abide by it.