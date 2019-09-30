Candidate selection likely to deepen schism in BJP

Candidate selection for the byelection to five Assembly constituencies in the State is likely to deepen the dissensions in the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit.

Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Konni in Pathanamthitta and Manjeswaram in Kasaragod have been rated by the party leadership as segments where the National Democratic Alliance could make an impressive win, but the candidate selection is likely to play spoilsport, party sources said.

Party cadre were expecting the national leadership to propose the candidature of Kummanam Rajasekharan for Vattiyurkavu, where he emerged runner-up in the previous Assembly election. Since the Left Democratic Front has fielded a young candidate, V.K. Prasanth, and the United Democratic Front is expected to make an all-out bid, the BJP workers preferred Mr. Rajasekharan to give a tough fight to both the fronts.

The party national leadership was reportedly reluctant to give Mr. Rajasekharan another chance and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) State unit chose to distance itself from candidate selection.

The names of V.V. Rajesh and party district unit president S. Suresh too have been doing the rounds right from the start. But the decision to drop Mr. Rajasekharan is understood to have caused a heartburn among the RSS workers who had actively campaigned for him in the Lok Sabha election.

Fresh face

The only advantage the BJP could claim is that it is fielding a fresh face and that too on a par with the LDF. But the disenchantment among workers may dampen their spirit and also trigger schism in the party, sources said.

Party State general secretary K. Surendran had reportedly informed the party leadership of his unwillingness to contest, but was forced to fall in line following the intervention of the national leadership. Mr. Surendran was tipped to take over the State leadership. Now the electoral outcome is likely to have a bearing on the choice for the post too.

BDJS’s discontent

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS)’s decision to opt out of the race has forced the BJP to field its own candidate in Aroor. The simmering discontent in the BDJS over the BJP depriving it of its due and the alleged failures in honouring the promises made from time to time are likely to work against Prakash Babu whom the party has picked up for Aroor.

The LDF decision to field Shankar Rai in Manjeswaram also came as a surprise for the BJP. Mr. Rai has been fielded with the hope of making inroads into the BJP strongholds. But BJP candidate Ravisha Thanthri Kuntar has a strong base in the segment.