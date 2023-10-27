ADVERTISEMENT

Cancer prevention summit inaugurated

October 27, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Preventive Cancer Summit, a collaborative effort of the Swasti foundation and other NGO groups, dedicated to cancer research in Kerala was inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Friday.

The three-day conference is being attended by several oncology experts, including A. M. Balayev, director of Petrov Oncology Centre in Russia, M.V. Pillai, distinguished medical oncologist from Thomas Jefferson University in the U.S, among others.

The Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, Mohanan Kunnummel, outlined the context and purpose of the summit.

The closing session of the summit will be held on Sunday when the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unveil the Cancer Safe Kerala initiative which is aimed at taking cancer screening to the entire population of Kerala. Health Minister Veena George will deliver the keynote address.

