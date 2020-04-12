Cancer patient in Kasaragod yet to receive medicines

Despite assurances from the government to endosulfan victims in Kasaragod, P.V. Sajitha, a cancer patient, is yet to receive her life-saving medicines.

The Hindu had on April 3 published a report on the plight of the 37-year-old from Kayyur in the district, who had been receiving medicines from a drugs manufacturing company with the help of an NGO in Mumbai. The lockdown affected the delivery of tablets, putting her life at stake.

Ms. Sajitha, who was suffering from renal problems, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After surgery, the cancer spread to other parts of the body, and she has been surviving on medicines delivered free of cost from Mumbai.

Living in utter poverty with her unemployed parents, Ms. Sajitha cannot afford to purchase medicines. Her application for a house under the LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission is also pending.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu had earlier said no one would go without emergency medicines. He had told The Hindu that there was sufficient stock of medicines in the district, and that he would get Ms. Sajitha the tablets she required.

But despite the issue being taken up with the Endosulfan Relief and Remediation Cell and being brought to the attention of the Health Department, the tablets are yet to reach Ms. Sajitha. When contacted, the Collector on Sunday said he would speak to the drug manufacturing company.