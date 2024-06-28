Cancer drugs to be cheaper in Kerala

The State government has announced a key intervention in the pharma market to make expensive cancer drugs and immunosuppressant drugs available at zero-profit price to consumers, to bring down the out-of-pocket expenditure on health in the State.

Kerala has the highest per capita out-of-pocket expenditure on health in the country at ₹7,206, according to the last National Health Accounts (2019-20).

The State intends to make available 800 drugs, including cancer drugs and immunosuppressants, at the original prices fixed by drug firms. The medicines would be purchased in bulk by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. and sold through the network of 74 Karunya fair price stores across the State. These drugs would be made available through special “profit-free” counters in Karunya shops.

The new initiative is expected to be kicked off in July.

Already, some 7,000 drugs are sold at rates much lower than the market price through Karunya outlets. The “profit-free” counters will be set up in the prime Karunya outlets in all districts. Additional staff would be deployed to handle the new counters, the statement issued by the Health Minister said.

The statement said that the new initiative was part of the several interventions taken up by the State government to provide affordable and quality cancer care to people.

Steps have been taken to run cancer screening clinics as well as cancer preventive clinics at least one day a week in all hospitals; cancer treatment facilities have been augmented at Regional Cancer Centre and Malabar Cancer Centre; plans are afoot to introduce HPV vaccination against cervical cancer amongst Plus One and Plus Two-level girls and facilities for mammogram, biopsy and pap smear have been made available at at least one district/taluk hospital in every district, the statement said.

