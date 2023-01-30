Cancer detection camp at Cotton Hill GHSS

January 30, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST

Snehita Women’s Health Foundation, in association with various NGOs and service organisations, is organising an early cancer detection camp for breast and oral cancer on February 4, the World Cancer Day 2023, at Govt HSS for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud.

A painting competition for upper/lower primary class students and a poster designing competition for High School/ Higher Secondary students is also being held on the occasion.

The registration link is available on the website www.snehita.in

For details, pl contact 85901 37400

