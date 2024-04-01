GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Cancellation of vacancy’ shatters this PSC rank holder’s dreams

April 01, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Soumya Nanu N, who despite clinching the top spot in PSC examination and receiving commendation, still waiting to get the job of ayha in the Model Residential School.

Soumya Nanu N, who despite clinching the top spot in PSC examination and receiving commendation, still waiting to get the job of ayha in the Model Residential School. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Despite clinching the top spot in the ranklist and receiving commendation from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), 38-year-old Soumya Nanu N finds herself entangled in a bureaucratic web desperately seeking her appointment letter for the position of ayha at the Model Residential School.

Ms. Soumya has decided to go on an indefinite strike outside the District Scheduled Caste department at the collectorate demanding immediate action to end the delay. Despite vacancies being reported in the ranklist issued in December 2023, the department officer now claims there are none, she added.

Ms. Soumya said her inquiries for the appointment order have been met with a bureaucratic runaround. The department officer claims to await instructions from the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Development. However, upon contacting the directorate directly Ms. Soumya is redirected back to the officer, who insists there are no vacancies.

Ms. Soumya said that the PSC authorities have rebuked the department’s actions citing government order MS No. 232/71/PD dated 12.8.1971, which prohibits the cancellation of reported vacancies after a candidate has been recommended for appointment. Those in rank list after her have already got appointed to different departments, she added.

Mr. Soumya said that despite assurances from the department officer that an appointment letter would be issued before April 5, no follow up action has been taken. She had reached out to the Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and the District Collector, but was disappointed owing to the lack of response.

Department officer K. Manoharan clarified that initially reported vacancies were contingent upon the opening of the Model Residential School. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, including low enrollment, the school was relocated, leading to uncertainty regarding staffing. At present, the directorate is reviewing the matter with no vacancies currently available, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.