‘Cancellation of vacancy’ shatters this PSC rank holder’s dreams

April 01, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KANNUR

Despite clinching the top spot in the ranklist and receiving commendation from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), 38-year-old Soumya Nanu N finds herself entangled in a bureaucratic web desperately seeking her appointment letter for the position of ayha at the Model Residential School.

Ms. Soumya has decided to go on an indefinite strike outside the District Scheduled Caste department at the collectorate demanding immediate action to end the delay. Despite vacancies being reported in the ranklist issued in December 2023, the department officer now claims there are none, she added.

Ms. Soumya said her inquiries for the appointment order have been met with a bureaucratic runaround. The department officer claims to await instructions from the Directorate of Scheduled Castes Development. However, upon contacting the directorate directly Ms. Soumya is redirected back to the officer, who insists there are no vacancies.

Ms. Soumya said that the PSC authorities have rebuked the department’s actions citing government order MS No. 232/71/PD dated 12.8.1971, which prohibits the cancellation of reported vacancies after a candidate has been recommended for appointment. Those in rank list after her have already got appointed to different departments, she added.

Mr. Soumya said that despite assurances from the department officer that an appointment letter would be issued before April 5, no follow up action has been taken. She had reached out to the Minister for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and the District Collector, but was disappointed owing to the lack of response.

Department officer K. Manoharan clarified that initially reported vacancies were contingent upon the opening of the Model Residential School. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, including low enrollment, the school was relocated, leading to uncertainty regarding staffing. At present, the directorate is reviewing the matter with no vacancies currently available, he said.