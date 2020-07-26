Cancel illegal possession certificates: subcollector

Devikulam subcollector S. Premkrishnan has recommended the cancellation of 110 possession certificates, issued under the cover of a housing scheme for the landless people in the Kanan Devan Hills (KDH) village, which were found fabricated by a special inquiry team.
Last month, District Collector H. Dinesan formed a special team to verify the records of the 110 possession certificates which were issued in 2018-19.
The team headed by the subcollector found that the documents were tampered with and the possession certificates were illegally issued after fabricating documents.
Stern action sought
In a report submitted to the Collector, it was recommended that all the possession certificates issued in the KDH village under the scheme be cancelled.
The report also recommended stern action against the Revenue officials who issued the possession certificates.
Suspended
The officials are already under suspension in the wake of an earlier inquiry report by Devikulam tahsildar Jiji M. Kunnappally.
Mr. Kunnappally’s report found that the village land documents were tampered with in connivance with the staff of the KDC village to facilitate encroachments. Based on the tahsildar’s report last month, Mr. Dinesan suspended Sanilkumar T.S., deputy tahsildar, Devikulam; Preetha P., section officer, KDH village; E.P. George, village officer, Kumaramangalam; Gopakumar R., office assistant, collectorate, Idukki; and R. Stephen, village field assistant, KDH village.
