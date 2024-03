March 10, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Canara Bank will organise an exhibition of closed houses/ commercial buildings on March 11, Monday, near its regional office, Koorkanchery.

Properties from various parts of Thrissur district are available in the expo with an appraised price of above ₹3 lakh. Canera Bank regional office, Koorkanchery, will monitor the E-auction process including registration of auctioned properties, according to a press release from the bank.