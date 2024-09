The Canara Bank regional office at Thrissur will hold an exhibition of commercial properties of defaulters at Koorkanchery on Wednesday (September 25). The exhibition will be named SARFAESI property expo. More than 100 properties of various branches under Thrissur region will be displayed, said the bank officials.

