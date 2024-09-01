Canals in Alappuzha to get a facelift

Major canals in Alappuzha town are all set to get a facelift. The canal beautification and maintenance project, a district administration initiative to revitalise tourism, is making progress with public participation. It is also expected to give a boost to the multi-crore Alappuzha Heritage project.

The canal banks are being beautified as part of the ‘Clean Alappuzha’ project initiated by District Collector Alex Varghese and the Muziris project led by MLAs- P.P. Chitharanjan and H. Salam, which focuses on cleaning, renovating, and maintaining the canal banks. Mr. Varghese recently held several meetings to review the progress of the project.

The beautification and development efforts are currently focused on the Vade Canal and Commercial Canal. The first phase of the project covers a total of 11 kilometres of canal banks. Implemented under a participatory tourism model, the project involves both public and private institutions, which are responsible for renovating and maintaining the canal banks.

A five-year contract has been signed with various institutions to remove waste, renovation and maintenance of the canal banks. Works such as waste removal and cutting of dead trees are being carried out under the supervision of Alappuzha municipality. As many as 200 loads of waste have been removed so far.

District Collector said that more institutions and organisations would join the initiative soon.

Officials said that more than 80% of the beautification work undertaken by the municipality near Kannan Varkey bridge and the renovation works by the Coir Corporation in front of the Coirfed office had been completed. As part of the project, the municipality has restored a wall sculpture depicting a boat race with a new coat of paint and cleaned the surrounding area, which had been overgrown with weeds. The civic body aims to convert the area into a park with a lawn and lighting, creating a pleasant space for the public to enjoy and spend time.