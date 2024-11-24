ADVERTISEMENT

AS Canal clean-up drive held

Published - November 24, 2024 07:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and former MP A.M. Ariff taking part in AS Canal clean-up drive held in Chethala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

As part of the ‘Save AS Canal’ initiative, a community cleaning drive was held in Cherthala here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive organised as part of the ‘Chelotha Cherthala’ project of the Cherthala municipality was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Around 3,000 volunteers participated in the drive, which covered a five-kilometre stretch of the AS (Alappuzha-Sherthalai) Canal within the municipal limits, from P.S. Kavala to Kuriyumuttam Kayal.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Mr. Prasad warned against turning canals and ponds into garbage bins for dumping waste. “Turning them into garbage bins will lead to significant disasters in our lives. Water pollution will lead to serious health issues in humans,” the Minister said. He said that tourists would never visit places that look like trash bins, and as waste accumulates people would distance themselves from such places.

Former MP A.M. Ariff, members of various political parties, youth organisations, people’s representatives and others joined volunteers in cleaning the canal. Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US