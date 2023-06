June 30, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiyathura police on Friday arrested a Canadian citizen on charges of attempting to travel to Dubai using a fake flight ticket. The accused identified as Deepankar Gandhi is a resident of North Vancouver. According to the police, he was apprehended at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 2.30 a.m. on Friday when he came to board a flight to Dubai. He holds a valid passport.