Can Kunju be treated in govt. hospital: court asks DMO

The Vigilance Special Judge, Muvattupuzha, has asked the District Medical Officer (DMO), Ernakulam, to find out whether the medical facilities offered to former Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju at a private hospital in the city could be made available at any government hospitals in the district.

The court issued the direction while considering Mr. Kunju's custody application filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Palarivattom flyover case.

Earlier, a medical team, which included an oncologist, that evaluated the health condition of the former Minister had submitted that he was seriously sick. His spine was broken following the illness and he was being treated at the hospital for more than a year. The medical report indicated that he had visited the hospital 33 times for treatment. He underwent chemotherapy on November 19 and the next one was to be done on December 3.

Rajmohan R. Pillai, the Vigilance Special Prosecutor, appeared in the court for the investigation agency. Considering the precarious health condition of Mr. Kunju, the Vigilance may decide on interrogating him in the hospital itself than taking him into custody.

The Special Court will consider the bail and custody applications of Mr. Kunju on Wednesday.