Can hike social security pensions if Centre restores slashed share: Balagopal

January 29, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government can hike the social security pensions from the present ₹1,600 a month if the Union government restores the State’s rightful share of funds, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Monday.

The LDF government has in the past seven years authorised the release of ₹59,112 crore towards the distribution of social security pensions, Mr. Balagopal said in the House.

During 2011-2016, the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government had sanctioned ₹9,011 crore. In comparison, the LDF government sanctioned ₹35,154 crore during 2016-2021. The present LDF government has in its first two-and-a-half years released ₹23,958 crore for social security pensions.

“At this rate, we will have sanctioned approximately ₹48,000 crore at the end of five years. We want to increase the pension,” he said.

The government pays social security pensions to about 62 lakh people, including the beneficiaries of welfare fund boards.

