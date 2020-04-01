Can Edamalakkudy fence out COVID-19?

Edamalakkudy, the remotest tribal grama panchayat inside the Munnar forest division, has a different story to tell during the time of COVID-19.

Life in the village goes on as usual, though there is awareness about the disease.

The community leads a reclusive life and there are many who hardly move out of the settlement in their lifetime.

No motorable roads

The panchayat is without motorable roads, telephone lines, or even shops other than the one selling essential items.

“There is no one among them who has settled abroad or outside the district. An important feature of their life is the physical distance they keep while mingling with those from outside the settlement. It is to be kept in mind that social distancing has been highlighted as a major part of the campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” says an official of the grama panchayat.

Though the chances of contracting COVID-19 are remote in Edamalakkudy, as it is far away from human habitations, awareness campaigns have been held there as usual on the need for social distancing and respiratory and hand hygiene. “The speech of the Health Minister has been telecast and masks have been supplied through the Kudumbashree Mission,” he adds.

He said the community was aware of the disease and almost all families have radio as the main channel of information. Even prior to the awareness campaign initiated by the grama panchayat, the news on the spread of the virus had reached there.

“Essential commodities are ferried from Munnar, nearly 45 km away, by foot and taxis. Since there is strict control of the Forest Department for entry to Edamalakkudy, outside transactions are less,” he said.

Edamalakkudy grama panchayat president Govindaraj said students studying at the model residential schools in Munnar and Marayur had reached the settlements. The 24 hamlets in Edamalakkudy are spread over a wide forestland, at a distance of 3 to 10 km. Though some hamlets have over 20 families, there are hamlets such as Keezhpathamkudy that have less than five families.

No communication link

The total population of Edamalakkudy is around 2,500 and they all reach Societykudy for official needs. Though there is no communication link between the hamlets, local ward members coming to Societykudy know each other.

The womenfolk rarely move out of the settlements and are mostly engaged in farming activities there.