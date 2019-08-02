Campus itself is the text in this school

This is a school where nature itself is in the curriculum. Tiny tots are initiated into the world of nature and they learn from their experience.

‘Campus as a text’ is the concept of initiating children into learning at the Government Lower Primary School, Ezhukambi, near Kanjikuzhi, in the district.

The school was selected for the best biodiversity park in the State during 2018-19 and received a purse of ₹10,000. It has a nature-friendly ambience and has own organic vegetable and medicinal plant gardens, biodiversity register, and so on. Now, the school has 22 venues on the campus for the students to learn the nature’s scheme of things in a simple manner. Here, classes have been moved out of classrooms and learning is fun. Besides the gardens, there is a butterfly park, where 12 butterfly species have been spotted, a fish pond, and a biodiversity park, says Headmaster P.K. Sasimon.

In the butterfly park, there is description of each host plant so that the children can identify them. There is a big album of leaves of 1,500 plants with names and descriptions. Students are also allowed free movement in the park to experience the ambience. “There is a tree hut on the campus,” he says.

There are 85 students in the pre-primary and lower primary sections and the responsibility of maintaining the campus is with the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the local people, he says.

The Education Department and the Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat have provided maintenance support, Mr. Sasimon says, adding that the students learn from practical lessons instead of merely sitting in classrooms. “Classes in natural ambience help the students learn things better and also kindle a love for environment in them,” he says. The school uses the vegetables produced in the garden and and a biogas plant on the campus comes in handy in cooking midday meals. The school was started in 1973 and the natural ambience was created step by step.

The dedicated work of teachers such as Rajesh Raveendran, Ginesh George, Anitha P.R., and Biju V. have helped the school in its endeavour to protect nature and give the right message to the young generation.