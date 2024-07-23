Campus Industrial Park project to be launched on Wednesday

The Campus Industrial Park project drawn up by the government to overcome the scarcity of land for industrial needs and promoting entrepreneurial skills among students will be launched here on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the project of the Department of Industries and Commerce intended to utilise land under higher education institutions that is lying unused to start campus industrial parks.

The Minister said the project would help strengthen the bond between industries and education institutions. It would also hasten the industrial production of the results of research conducted in the educational institutions. The project guideline had been brought out in February.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will launch the website of the project. Antony Raju, MLA, will preside over the function.