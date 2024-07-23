GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Campus Industrial Park project to be launched on Wednesday

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Campus Industrial Park project drawn up by the government to overcome the scarcity of land for industrial needs and promoting entrepreneurial skills among students will be launched here on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the project of the Department of Industries and Commerce intended to utilise land under higher education institutions that is lying unused to start campus industrial parks.

The Minister said the project would help strengthen the bond between industries and education institutions. It would also hasten the industrial production of the results of research conducted in the educational institutions. The project guideline had been brought out in February.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will launch the website of the project. Antony Raju, MLA, will preside over the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.