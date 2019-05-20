Campus Front alleges educational disparity

Students under the banner of the Campus Front took out a march to the Deputy Director of Education (DDE)’s office here on Monday, protesting against the government attitude to the district’s educational disparity.

A large number of students who had passed the SSLC examination in Malappuram district would not find a seat for higher secondary studies in the district. There have been protests from various corners demanding that sufficient higher secondary seats be provided for students in the district.

The Campus Front proclaimed that “we have passed the SSLC not to sit at home”.

The police blocked the march in front of the DDE office.

Seeks package

The front demanded that a special package be declared for Malappuram, grant new higher secondary batches, upgrade high schools with facilities to higher secondary, and shift the vacant seats in southern districts to Malabar.

Campus Front national council member T. Abdul Nasar inaugurated the march. State vice president Shafeek Kallai and T. Mohammed Shafeek led the march.