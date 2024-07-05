ADVERTISEMENT

Campus clash: Principal told to appear before investigating officer

Published - July 05, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

It was on July 1 that a clash broke out between SFI workers and college management on the campus over setting up a help desk

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday served a notice on Sunil Bhaskar, Principal of Gurudev College of Advanced Studies, Koyilandy, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday as part of the continuing probe into a complaint filed against him by Students Federation of India (SFI) area president Abhinav accusing the Principal of assaulting him and making death threat.

Based on the complaint, Mr. Bhasker had already been booked by the police following a preliminary investigation into the incident.

Mr. Bhaskar had also filed a complaint against Mr. Abhinav alleging trespass and assault on him following an altercation over setting up a help desk on the campus during undergraduate admissions on July 1.

A clash took place on the campus when the Principal declined to grant permission to set up the help desk under the leadership of SFI leaders from outside the campus. Following the clash, the Principal and another staff at the college had sought treatment at a hospital in Koyilandy.

In protest against the Principal’s action, SFI workers took out a march to the college the following day. They also sought the dismissal of the Principal and staff secretary K.P. Ramesan for allegedly assaulting the SFI leader on the campus. 

