Camps for speedy disbursal of paddy procurement cash

December 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Supplyco consortium banks such as State Bank of India and Canara Bank will conduct special camps at 23 Krishi Bhavans in the district on December 2, 4 and 5 for speedy disbursal of the cash for the first crop paddy procured from the farmers in Palakkad.

The camps will be held at Alathur, Elappully, Elavanchery, Kavassery, Kollengode, Kuthanur, Melarkode, Pallassana, Pattanchery, Peringottukurissi, Thenkurissi, Vadavannur, Vandazhi, Chittur-Thattamangalam, Erimayur, Kannadi, Kodumbu, Koduvayur, Kozhinjampara, Kuzhalmannam, Mankara, Marutha Road, and Nenmara Krishi Bhavans.

The bank officials will collect applications from the farmers for speedy disbursal of cash. Supplyco officials requested the farmers to make use of the opportunity by attending the camps with original paddy receipt sheet (PRS), copies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card, a passport size photograph.

Farmers under Krishi Bhavans other than the said 23 should wait for a message from Supplyco. They should approach their respective bank when told to do so, said Supplyco officials.

Farmers who gave their paddy to the Supplyco will get their price only through State Bank of India and Canara Bank, the two banks that made a consortium for paddy procurement. Those who do not have an account with those banks should open a new account.

