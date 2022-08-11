Camps for NSS VHSE students in Kerala begin on Friday

Focus on welfare of women with children, elderly and their literacy

This year, the National Service Scheme (NSS) Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) wing’s school residential camps will be held in 300 villages across the State. The seven-day camps for school students that will get under way on Friday will concentrate on the welfare of women with children and the elderly, and their literacy.

The students will visit the houses of bedridden patients and conduct lifestyle disease detection tests for free in association with the Health department’s non-communicable diseases cell as part of ‘Dridhagathram.’

As part of the Mitham project being taken up in connection with the Energy Management Centre (EMC), the students will visit more than 3 lakh houses to deliver household energy literacy messages.

Another attraction of the camps will be gender parliament and street plays that will be presented by the VHSE students in schools and outside in association with the Women and Child Development department as part of Samajeevanam for women empowerment.

The students will also be the message-bearers of the Har Ghar Tiranga drive as part of the 75th year of Independence. On August 13 morning, students will carry the Tricolour to more than 3 lakh houses as part of Tiranga Prayan.

Heritage monuments and public spaces near the camps will be cleaned by students as part of ‘Swachham Amritham’ in connection with ‘Swachhta Pakhvada’.

To equip students to engage in volunteers activities, especially against the backdrop of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years, ‘Sajjam’ life-saving skill drills will be held in all 330 camps in association with the Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Medical Association.