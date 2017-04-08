Campaigning peaks in Malappuram

Campaigning for the Malappuram Lok Sabha byelection peaked by the weekend with the three major players trying out their best resources to convince the voters how important it is to choose their respective candidates.

Leaders of almost all political parties that enjoy a stake in the State politics are camping in Malappuram and adding strength to the campaign for the candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Low-key note

Although it had begun on a low-key note with the LDF and the BJP fielding two lesser-known candidates against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) heavyweight P.K. Kunhalikutty, the electioneering and the related publicity through the mass media changed the battle scene in Malappuram.

The constituency comprising the Assembly segments of Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Manjeri, Malappuram, Kondotty, Vengara, and Vallikkunnu is now witnessing the hottest electoral campaign ever since Malappuram Lok Sabha seat came into being in 2008.

Although the campaign has captured wide attention by way of leaders’ presence and the media interest, the issues being talked about are far too few for a byelection. When the UDF has been focusing on the “fascist agenda of the Central government led by Narenda Modi” and the “failure and anti-people policies of the State government led by Pinarayi Vijayan,” the LDF has been posing itself as a “savior of the minorities and the best bulwark against fascism and communalism.” The BJP describes both the fronts as the two sides of the same coin.

Although the UDF and the LDF were overtly careful not to go for an all-out attack against each other at the beginning of the campaign, the police action on deceased engineering student Jishnu’s mother Mahija in Thiruvananthapuram has brought both the fronts to a face-off in Malappuram.

Acrimonious allegations and counter allegations have been made in the last two days with top leaders of the UDF, LDF, and BJP vying for public attention through the media. Most leaders of the Congress and BJP reaching the constituency have apparently been keen on press briefings.With a day to go before the noisy campaign comes to a close on Monday evening, parties are desperately trying to create a feel of election fever throughout the constituency. Apart from Mr. Kunhalikutty, LDF candidate M.B. Faisal and BJP candidate N. Sreeprakash entered their final round of electioneering.

Family meetings, exclusive group meetings, and house-to-house electioneering apart, the parties are now focusing on road-shows as part of creating a zest among the public. All the three candidates are making claims of a possible victory in the byelection necessitated by the death of IUML national president E. Ahamed in Delhi on February 1.

Mammoth margin

But the fact remains that Mr. Ahamed had been elected from Malappuram by a mammoth margin of 1.94 lakh votes in 2014.

For the LDF, which secured 28.46% votes in 2014, Mr. Kunhalikutty’s experience, popularity, stature, and secular credentials remain a major hurdle. And for the BJP, improving its vote share from what it achieved in 2014 (7.58%) will be something to cheer about.