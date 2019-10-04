Campaigning in full swing for Aroor Assembly bypoll

Electioneering is in full swing for the byelection in Aroor. The candidates of all three major fronts Manu C. Pulickal of the CPI(M), Shanimol Usman of the Congress and K.P. Prakash Babu of the BJP are making all-out efforts to woo voters in the Assembly constituency.

Retaining the seat is a matter of prestige for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Of five constituencies going to bypolls on October 21, Aroor is the LDF’s sole sitting seat. The election result in the constituency would be evaluated as the performance of Pinarayi Vijayan led State government.

The bypoll was necessitated after legislator A.M. Ariff of the CPI (M) got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2016, Mr. Ariff won the seat by a margin of 38,519 votes. However, the CPI (M) is not expecting an easy ride this time around given its performance in the Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha election.

Although, Mr. Ariff had defeated Shanimol Usman in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, the Congress candidate had polled 648 more votes than her rival in Aroor. The LDF is banking on the good governance record of the State government, developments carried out in the constituency in the last 13 years, Congress’s failure to stand up to the BJP at Centre among other issues to turn the tide in its favour. They also bet big on the Ezhava community, which is a dominant force in the seat.

Ms. Usman’s performance in the Parliament election in Aroor, considered as a CPI (M) strong hold, gives United Democratic Front (UDF) a breathing space and helped her to bag the Congress ticket. It is hoping to repeat the performance of the Lok Sabha election to wrest the seat from the LDF, citing government’s non-performance and corruption.

Both the LDF and UDF are not missing any chance to take a dig at their rivals. The police case registered against Ms. Usman under non-bailable sections for disrupting a road repair work has seen war of words between the two fronts.

The UDF alleged that the State government was involved in brazen violation of Model Code of Conduct in Aroor.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) too is looking to make inroads into the constituency. However, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena’s (BDJS) decision to opt out of the race, which forced the BJP to field its own candidate is likely to have an impact on the NDA’s poll prospects.