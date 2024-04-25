Campaigning goes silent, but no less intense

April 25, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

While microphones went silent and curtains came down on open electioneering, the candidates of the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency continued their campaign in silent mode on Thursday. They paid home visits, met people and toured various institutions, making last-minute efforts to impress the electorate. Though Friday was relatively less hectic for the candidates of the three major fronts, they had a full schedule to follow and appeal to the some sections of late deciders and nonpartisan voters. For them person-to-person campaign began early and continued till late evening. While LDF candidate M. Mukesh and UDF candidate N.K. Premachandran will cast their votes in Kollam, NDA candidate G. Krishnakumar’s polling station is Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

At convents

It was a busy day for Mr. Premachandran, the sitting MP, as he covered a handful of cashew factories and interacted with the labourers. He visited factories at Kannanallur, Mangad, Pallimon and Aythali seeking votes from the workers before heading to United Electrical Industries Ltd. (UNILEC), known as Meter Company. He also dropped by at a couple of convents in Kollam before winding up his campaign at the UDF election committee office.

Mr. Mukesh started his silent campaign by visiting a string of convents, including St Joseph’s Convent and Holy Cross Convent, seeking the support and prayers of the residents. He spent the entire morning with the nuns as he travelled from one convent to another. In the afternoon, he visited some prominent families in Kollam and after that it was the turn of his friends. He ended the day with his neighbours in Polyathodu area, requesting one more time for their votes. The NDA candidate visited Sarathy Motors at Pallimukku in the morning requesting votes from the staff members. Accompanied by party workers, he also went to Sree Narayana Educational Society corporate office, spending some time there before proceeding for some house visits. The candidate also found some time to visit some voters before heading to Thiruvananthapuram at night. He is expected to be back in Kollam by 10 a.m. after casting his vote.