Campaigning for polls ends

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 00:04 IST

LDF, UDF and NDA candidates organise small roadshows across the district

Open campaigning for the December 8 local body polls in the district came to a close at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The State Election Commission had prohibited political parties from organising the ‘Kottikalasham’ in view of the COVID-19 scenario.

To mark the end of their open campaign, many of the LDF, UDF and NDA candidates instead organised small roadshows across the district.

Minister for Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran attended a road show of the LDF candidate in Kuravankonam ward. BJP State president K. Surendran and district president V. V. Rajesh, a candidate in the Poojappura ward also concluded his campaign with a similar event.

Police vigil

The police maintained vigil at major junctions in the corporation and the municipalities of Neyyattinkara, Attingal, Nedumangad and Varkala to prevent large gatherings.

The final arrangements in the 3,281 polling booths in the district will be completed on Monday, the district administration said.

The distribution of polling materials will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday from 16 centres to polling booths in 1,727 local bodies where the elections are due. All polling stations would be disinfected on Monday ahead of the polls.

Polling officials will be issued COVID-19 safety kits along with the polling materials. Polling officials have been directed to use face shield, mask, gloves and sanitiser during the elections. Polling agents also should use masks and sanitiser. Voters should clean their hands with sanitiser when entering and exiting the booths. If needed, they should remove the mask for identification purposes.

Three voters will be allowed inside the booth at a time by ensuring proper physical distance.

ID documents

Any of the following documents can be produced for establishing the identity: The Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC book and photo-affixed passbooks issued by nationalised banks within six months prior to the election. New voters can use identity cards issued by the State Election Commission.