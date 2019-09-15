Campaigning for Pala byelection enters final phase

The final phase of electioneering for the Pala byelection on September 23 is set to generate heat with top leaders of the three major fronts slated to campaign in the constituency in the coming days.

They include the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Deodhar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Congress general secretary Oommen Chandy.

The Left Democratic Front hopes to improve its appeal in the final phase lining up its heavyweights, including Mr. Vijayan and Ministers. The Chief Minister is slated to address voters in as many as seven locations over three days starting September 18, where he will be joined by senior Communist Party of India leaders K.E. Ismail, Pannian Ravindran, and P.Prasad.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Ministers M.M.Mani, K. Raju, and A.K. Saseendran have already been to the Assembly segment, attending various programmes. Ministers A.K. Balan, K.T. Jaleel, J. Mercikutty Amma, and others, will canvass votes in Pala in coming days.

United Democratic Front candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel, meanwhile, has been able to cover much ground the coalition lost on account of factional feud in the Kerala Congress (M). Marking the second leg of his electioneering, Mr.Pulikkunnel on Saturday launched a vehicle rally at a function inaugurated by Mr. Chandy at Mevada in Kozhuvanal grama panchayat.

Though the sudden withdrawal of P.J.Joseph from campaigning put the UDF on the back foot, it later succeeded in resolving the issue, at least for the time being. The veteran Kerala Congress (M) leader, currently the working chairman of KC(M), marked his return to the election scene by attending a UDF meeting at Oshana Mount late Saturday.

Senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, P.K. Kunhalikutty, and UDF convener Benny Behnan, will campaign for Mr.Pulikkunnel in the coming days.

NDA campaign

The National Democratic Alliance, which has fielded Bharatiya Janata Party district president N.Hari, too seeks to match the rival camps move for move. It has brought in Mr.Deodhar, who is said to be behind the BJP victory in the Tripura Assembly polls.

According to BJP election managers, Mr.Deodhar is slated to reach Pala on September 17 and will camp here for a couple of days. Further, BJP national general secretary Muraleedhar Rao, Union Minister V.Muraleedharan, and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi will also join the last leg of campaigning.