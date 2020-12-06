Campaigning ends for phase I polls

Parties organise vehicle rallies and road shows in many places

Open campaigning in the five districts which go to polls in the first phase of the local body polls on Tuesday ended on Sunday evening.

The customary 'Kottikalasham,' which marks the end of the open campaigning, was given a miss this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Political parties and candidates organised vehicle rallies and road shows in many places to mark the end of campaigning at 6 p.m. on Sunday. With this, electioneering has shifted to the silent mode.

The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki which go to polls on Tuesday has 88,26,620 electors in all. Women voters number 46,68,209; men 41,58,341, and transgender voters 70. As many as 24,584 candidates are contesting in the five districts, according to the State Election Commission.

The first phase has 11,225 polling stations. State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran appealed to political parties and candidates to cooperate with the commission to organise free and fair elections. He urged voters to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocol in polling booths.

Thiruvananthapuram has 28,38,077 voters including 15,07,550 women, 13,30,503 men, and 24 transgender persons. The district has 6,465 candidates in the fray and 3,281 polling stations.

Kollam has 22,22,770 voters including 11,81,236 women, 10,41,513 men, and 21 transgender voters. The district has 5,723 candidates and 2,761 polling stations.

Pathanamthitta has 10,78,550 voters of whom 5,75,832 are women and 5,02,712 are men. There are also six transgender voters. The district has 3,699 candidates. Polling stations number 1,459.

Alappuzha has 17,82,580 voters, including 9,43,584 women, 8,38,984 men, and 12 transgender persons. As many as 5,463 candidates are in the fray and has 2,271 polling stations.

Idukki has 9,04,643 voters, including 4,60,007 women, 4,44,629 men, and seven transgender persons. As many as 3,234 candidates are contesting and there are 1,453 polling stations.

A total of 56,122 polling officials will oversee the elections in the first phase.

Election in the remaining districts will be held in the second and third phases on December 10 and December 14 respectively. Counting will be held on December 16.