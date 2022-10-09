Campaign under way to promote integrated management practices for coconut

The distribution is being taken up on campaign mode in connection with the 'Kera Raksha Vaaram'

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 09, 2022 18:24 IST

‘Sheemakonna’ cuttings being readied for distribution.

The Agriculture department has begun distributing Sheemakonna ( Gliricidia sepium) cuttings as part of an effort to promote green leaf manuring for coconut.

The distribution is being taken up on campaign mode in connection with the ‘Kera Raksha Vaaram’ (coconut protection week), which is under way in the State.

In promoting 'Sheemakonna' as a source of green leaf manure for coconut groves, the department has revived a campaign which was common in Kerala in the 1950s and 1960s.

This year, the campaign involves the distribution of 50 lakh cuttings at ₹2 apiece to farmers through agro-service centres, MGNREGA, Kudumbashree and the Karshika Karmesena groups.

The coconut protection week observance aims at popularising integrated management methods for coconut. The campaign places special emphasis on panchayats selected for the Keragramam scheme during 2022 and 2023.

As part of the ‘Kera Raksha Vaaram,’ the department is also providing a subsidy for planting pulses and other crops alongside coconut. The department is combining components of various coconut-oriented schemes, including those under the Kerala Gramam, Coconut Development Board, local bodies and the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign.

