Campaign to update ration card details from Nov. 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 November 2021 18:55 IST

Chance for consumers to correct errors ahead of launch of smart ration cards

Ahead of the launch of smart ration cards in the State, consumers will be given a chance to correct the errors or update the personal details in their existing database, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that a campaign to update the details would be organised from November 15 to December 15, enabling customers to update the details. He said errors had crept into the database during data entry into the Ration Card Management System during the updating process taken up in 2017.

Licences

Mr. Anil said that adalats would be held to address the delay in reinstating or permanently cancelling the licences of the around 700 ration shops in the State. He said that the ration shops, which were temporarily suspended, are currently attached to the nearest ration shops. However, this situation had led to difficulties for consumers.

Considering this, adalats would be held, in which the files regarding each of the shops would be taken up, and the licences reinstated or permanently cancelled based on the seriousness of the discrepancies.

In case of permanent cancellation, a new licensee would be identified through a notification, which would be issued by following the reservation guidelines of the Kerala Targeted Public Distribution System. The notification would be issued by the first week of January next year, he said.

Subsidised items

Mr. Anil said that subsidised items, which are usually distributed through Maveli stores, would be provided through ration shops in areas where there are not enough Maveli stores. The Government has not taken any decision to distribute subsidised items available in Maveli stores through all ration shops in the State.

Steps have also been taken to provide new ration cards to those who lost their cards during the recent floods. Several people had lost their ration cards in Koottikkal and Manimala in Kottayam district, which had experienced lamndslips.