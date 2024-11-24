ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign to revive waterbodies in Kozhikode

Published - November 24, 2024 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level committee on water conservation has decided to conduct a campaign for the revival of waterbodies in Kozhikode from December 8 to March 21, 2025.

A release said on Sunday (November 24) that it would be part of the ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ project undertaken by the Haritha Keralam Mission. Earlier, various works were taken up in two phases. As many as 98 streams were revived in the first phase and another 457 in the second phase. The departments of Local Self-Governments, Irrigation, Soil Conservation, and Ground Water are also involved in it. The waste being collected from the waterbodies in the district would be removed in a time-bound manner. The water streams identified in the water budget would be given special focus, the release added.

