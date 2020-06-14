Campaign to protect domestic workers’ rights

As Unlock 1 picked up, Cicily (all names changed) headed to a house in the city to resume her job as a domestic worker.

When the COVID-19-induced lockdown began in mid-March she was given wages for the number of days she had worked for, some extra money, and a provision kit.

Without any income, the next two months were difficult. When Cicily went back, there was no talk of being paid for the months she was unable to come to work despite her difficult circumstances.

Jenny fared worse. One of her employers told her not to come back because she had used public transport. At another house, she was told to come only two days a week. She is not allowed inside the house though, and has to perform chores in the work area outside. “What can I say. I have loans to repay and take care of my family.”

Suma says it is unfair that domestic workers are kept away as if they are carriers of COVID-19. “We also have family, and are very careful to keep ourselves safe. But employers have told us not to come till the pandemic blows over. How can we be sure that we will not get COVID-19 from them. Yet, no one gives it a thought.”

Campaign

The SEWA Union, which has 15,000 domestic workers registered with it, has now launched a campaign ‘My fair home’ in connection with International Domestic Workers’ Day on June 16 (Tuesday) to create awareness among the public of domestic workers’ right to livelihood, income, and dignity.

Sonia George, secretary of the SEWA Union, says the campaign was kicked off on June 8 in all districts to send across the message that it is not right to keep away domestic workers as if they are carriers of the virus.

The SEWA Union estimates that 95% of the domestic workers registered with it have not been paid during the lockdown.

The Planning Board has estimated a loss of ₹12,000 a month in earnings for domestic workers during the lockdown period, Ms. George points out.

Timely discourse

The plan is to continue the campaign to reach maximum residential pockets. Such a discourse is needed at this time or domestic workers will become totally marginalised, Ms. George says.

“When we give out notices and explain to people what the campaign is all about, they too start thinking and understand that it is not right to keep us away, especially as we play an important role in keeping their household running,” says Jenny.