Campaign to promote healthy lifestyle post 40

My Sugar Clinic, a tele medicine platform offering consultations and promoting healthy living, kicked off a comprehensive campaign aimed at lifestyle management, named Active 40, on Sunday by organising a cycling expedition.

A team of doctors of My Sugar Clinic launched a six-day, 664-km cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kasaragod on Sunday to create awareness about lifestyle diseases and to encourage people to take up cycling as a form of physical activity daily to keep themselves in good health.

The cycling expedition was formally flagged off at Thiruvananthapuram by Shashi Tharoor, MP.

The campaign, Active 40, encourages people to take better care of their lifestyle as they enter their 40s and to make necessary modifications in their lifestyle so that they can keep non communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension at bay. Lifestyle diseases start creeping in as people enter their 40s and this is the right time to be taking one’s health into one’s own hands, the campaign suggests.

Cycling is one of the simplest forms of physical activity that everyone can take up and it improves cardiovascular health, helps in weight reduction and keeps one mentally happy, according to the doctors at My Sugar Clinic.

The team of doctors who have set out on the cycling expedition will also make it an occasion to meet the public and give information on diet, exercise and maintaining a good lifestyle.