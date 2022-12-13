Campaign to promote Ashtamudi Lake as a major backwater destination

December 13, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOLLAM

The All Kerala Houseboat Owners’ Association Kollam branch with the support of the Tourism Department is launching ‘Ariyam Ashtamudiye’, a comprehensive campaign to promote Ashtamudi and develop it as a major backwater destination in the State. A collective of various stakeholders from the tourism sector that includes boat and shikara operators, homestays, tour operators and other service providers will be part of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Alappuzha is the hub of backwater tourism, Kollam too has great potential with its idyllic waterways and dense mangroves. We also have this option to add local village visits in the itinerary as international tourists like to explore our ethnic events and art forms. Through the campaign we are also trying to place Ashtamudi in the rural tourism market,” says Ajith Rajendran, chairman of organising committee.

Conserving the biodiversity of the wetland is one important motto of the campaign and all the activities will be in full compliance with the green protocol.

“We have charted several programmes to spread awareness among both the tourists and those associated with the industry. Literary competitions and panel discussions will be part of Ariyam Ashtamudiye,” he adds.

The campaign will end with an event on January 14 when nearly all houseboats from the district will take passengers on an exclusive trip with special seafood menu and traditional art forms. “It’s an attempt to showcase the beauty and biodiversity of Ashtamudi. So far we have conducted no major programme to market Ashtamudi as an important destination and tourism officials have extended all the support for this initiative,” he says.

While nearby Alappuzha has a large fleet engaged in tourism activities, Kollam has very limited boats making it a bit difficult to cater to tourists who prefer overnight stay.

“Most of the foreign tourists visit Kerala to experience its serene backwaters and the demand is growing. At present we mostly depend on domestic tourists and we are planning to change the picture by promoting Ashtamudi. Along with more tourists, we also aim to attract more entrepreneurs to this field,” adds Mr.Rajendran.