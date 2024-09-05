Campaign to list all Kochi buildings in K-Smart to begin this week

A campaign for listing all the buildings in the Kochi Corporation in K-Smart, the official web portal of the State government, for online payment of building tax will begin on September 6.

The civic body has decided to conduct adalats at all its zonal offices from Friday to assist building owners, whose properties have not been included in the K-Smart, to list their buildings in the portal. As the deadline for the payment of the second instalment of the annual tax has been extended till September, the property owners can use the facility, according to a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The civic body aims to enrol all the buildings in the Kochi Corporation in the portal to make the tax payment fully online. Currently, the registration of death, birth, marriage and licence for traders is being done online. The filing of applications for building permits in the city too had gone online, said the communication.

The civic body decided to go for the special campaign in the wake of complaints that the tax of some buildings could not be paid online as the buildings were not enrolled in the list. The facility will be open till September 30. The civic body has deputed its officials in the Revenue department and data entry operators for the adalats. Building owners can get all the complaints regarding their building tax addressed at the adalats, the communication said.