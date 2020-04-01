Campaign to improve mental health

After the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign to slow the spread of COVID-19, the lockdown in place has prompted the State government’s Social Justice and the Women and Child Development departments to launch another initiative aimed at the mental health of those who are home-bound for another two weeks.

Confined to their houses, people experience anxiety and stress in the absence of connections with family and friends. They may fear contact and refuse to step out, worry about supply of household commodities and medicines, stress about their jobs, or have financial concerns. Children, used to being active, may chafe at the isolation, causing stress within the family.

Spreading positivity

The new campaign ‘Break the Chain Make the World’ aims at improving the mental health of people who are isolated in their homes. Spreading positivity by sharing one’s creativity and talents with the community to create solidarity, thereby benefiting not only oneself but others too, is the message that the campaign gives out.

Be it painting, gardening, stitching, exercise, story-telling, poetry, calligraphy, music, dance or anything else that one takes up to keep engaged while spending time at home can be shared with the world as part of the campaign.

Story-telling or reading challenge or any other activity through which friends and family can be roped in are part of the campaign.

Announced on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook page, the campaign has as its brand ambassador magician Gopinath Muthukad.

There is a ‘Kids Talk’ segment in which children will be able to share their experience of the lockdown and their jokes, stories, and poetry too.

Campaign details are available on youtube.com/user/ KeralaSSM and facebook.com/govtofkerala/

Creative works and videos can be sent on the WhatsApp numbers +916282731092, +917593802031.