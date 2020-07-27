Kerala

Campaign to ensure cyber safety

Kerala Police Cyberdome has partnered with Jharkhand-based NGO Cyber Peace Foundation (CPF) on propagating cyber safety awareness in the State.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) and Cyberdome nodal officer Manoj Abraham, the collaboration will focus on identifying cyber threats, preventing cyber security incidents and developing strong and efficient mitigation mechanisms to fight cyber-crimes. The NGO, a think tank of cybersecurity and policy experts, will train officers on the latest tools in cybercrime investigation, its founder Vineet Kumar said.

