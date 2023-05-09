Campaign to create awareness of cleaner fuels concludes

May 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Officials from oil companies and the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and representatives of LPG distributors and lube stockists participated in a function held here on Monday to mark the conclusion of a fortnight-long mass awareness campaign.

Named SAKSHAM 2023, the drive was aimed at highlighting the adverse health and environmental impact of increasing carbon emissions and convincing consumers to switch to cleaner fuels.

Sanjib Kumar Behera, Chief General Manager and Kerala State Head, IndianOil Corporation Limited, chaired the function in the presence of D. Kannabiran, State Retail Head, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited; Sunil Kumar T.U., DGM (Kochi LPG Regional Office), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited; and M. Viju, GM (Operations & Maintenance), GAIL.

In his keynote address, Mr. Behera elaborated on the core concept of SAKSHAM and the significance of energy conservation. He also explained the new initiatives undertaken by the Union government for improving the energy security of the country and the commitments made by India’s oil industry towards Net Zero Target.