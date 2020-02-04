Campaign to clean waterbodies

With the all-pervading water hyacinth spreading onto more parts of Vembanad Lake and adjoining canals in Kottayam and causing disruptions in cruise operations, the tourism industry in the district is all set to launch a massive drive to clean the waterbodies.

A decision to this effect was arrived at a meeting convened by District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu here on Tuesday.

Joint team

A joint team of workers from four grama panchayats including Kumarakom and Aymanom, the Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR), operators of houseboats and shikara boats will be part of the initiative.

“The work will begin from next day using available machines while more machines will be brought in as and when available. The first phase of the drive will cover core areas including the Kumarakom jetty and Kavanattinkara,” said Arun Kumar, secretary, Chamber of Vembanad Hotels and Resorts (CVHR).

Operation of boats

The explosion of hyacinths in the region has forced tourist boats including houseboats to cancel operations along several routes.

Besides the tourist operations, it also threatens to affect passenger boat services as well.

“Even in-house guests cannot watch the lake side beauty as the entire lake is covered with this blanket of thick, lush green leaves. If no actions are initiated, this will continue at least till the scheduled opening of the Thannermukkom bund a couple of months later,’’ added Mr. Arun Kumar.