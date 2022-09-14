Campaign to be launched against drug abuse: Chintha Jerome

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 14, 2022 20:08 IST

A widespread campaign under the Kerala State Youth Commission will be organised against drug abuse among the youth, commission State chairperson Chintha Jerome has said.

The campaign would be held with the support of university and college unions, youth clubs and cultural organisations, she said, while interacting with mediapersons here on Wednesday. She was here to attend a district-level adalat of the commission. Awareness programmes would be held as part of the campaign against drugs, she said.

Job melas would be organised for youths in major centres of the State. Steps would be taken to avoid exploitation in workplace. Support would be provided for employees in the unorganised sector, she said.

In all, 35 cases were considered in the adalat held at the Thrissur Collectorate.

