Campaign on parenting planned

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja has convened a meeting on May 13 to discuss the recommendations of the Shafeeq committee report and how to adopt these to ensure safety of children vulnerable to abuse.

A meeting, presided over by Social Justice Special Secretary Biju Prabhakar, was held here on Saturday to discuss the preparation of an action plan to monitor children vulnerable to violence and cruelty. A survey conducted in 2017-18 by anganwadi workers had found that children in 11.72 lakh families in the State were vulnerable to violence and cruelty.

Shafeeq committee

The Shafeeq committee was set up after Shafeeq, a boy in Idukki, was tortured by his father and stepmother in 2013.

A model protocol on child safety was formulated in the wake of the committee recommendations.

Mr. Prabhakar said the government planned to launch a campaign for proper parenting as it had been found that children were not getting required attention from their parents.

When children experienced problems and parents remained unaware, children turned to other people who they thought understood them. This posed a risk to the children. The meeting on May 13 would discuss various recommendations on how to organise the campaign, to lay thrust on good parenting.