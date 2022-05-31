Campaign for safe return of students to school: CM

Minister’s call to continue safety measures against COVID-19

The government has taken up a promotion campaign to ring in the new academic year with precaution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Greeting students in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Mr. Vijayan said with schools reopening after the summer vacation on Wednesday, there was need to ensure safe learning environment and transportation when students reached schools after the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion campaign would dwell on common spaces where children interact, their transportation, programmes against substance abuse, and safety measures.

Boards and flags that disrupt traffic movement should be removed. Warning signages and messages by traffic cell should be installed near schools. Parking facilities should be ensured on school reopening. Haphazard parking of vehicles should not be allowed.

Guidelines should be followed with respect to number of children allowed in school buses and the fitness of vehicles, the Chief Minister said. Shops near schools should be inspected for sale of banned substances and intoxicants.

Trees or their branches that post a threat to student safety should be pruned. It should be ensured that wires or lines from electric posts do not dangle down and put lives at risk.

Minister for Health Veena George reminded students that the State was not rid of COVID-19 yet, and hence they, along with teachers and parents, should not let go of safety measures. Children should wear masks in school, and while travelling to school. Those who are unwell should stay at home. They should also avoid interacting with aged people or those who are sick at home.

Students should avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth without cleaning hands. Hands should be washed with soap after reaching home from school.

Students who are above 12 years of age should be administered vaccines. With the onset of monsoon, shool premises should be kept dry and vector-control measures adopted. Only boiled water should be used for drinking. Hands should be washed after using the toilet.

School teachers and other school staff should have taken two doses of the vaccine. In case of any physical or mental health problems, contact the nearest health workers or Disha helpline on 104, 1056, 0471 2552056, 2551056, or e-Sanjeevani.