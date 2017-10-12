Campaign against State contained: Minister

The government has initiated steps to contain the false campaign that migrant labourers were facing threats in the State, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said.

Addressing an official meeting here on Thursday for reviewing the Awas scheme that seeks to provide free insurance and health care for migrant workers, Mr. Ramakrishnan described the campaign was a conspiracy against Kerala. Though it had created a scare among the workers, a joint effort of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the police and labour officials had helped to allay their fears.

Migrant labour was an integral part of the State’s development and no initiative could be considered after keeping them at bay, the Minister said.

District Collectors and officials of other departments should visit labour camps and ensure their safety at work places. Enforcement should be strengthened and an awareness should be created among labourers and employers, he said.

Awas scheme

Enrolment in the Awas scheme would help provide details regarding the migrant labourers and this in turn help to create a data bank about them and also issue identity cards, he said. Migrant labourers aged between 18 and 60 years of age would be included in the scheme that provides free treatment for ₹15,000 and accident insurance for ₹2 lakh. Now only a minority among the workers had enrolled in the scheme.

A housing scheme for such workers had been launched by the Bhavanam Foundation of Kerala. The first phase of the Apna Ghar project for 640 workers would be given to workers by January, 2018. This would be extended to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts too.

Additional Chief Secretary, Labour, Tom Jose, Additional Labour Commissioner A. Alexander, District Labour Officers and Deputy Labour Commissioners attended the meeting.