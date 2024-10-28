ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign against drugs

Published - October 28, 2024 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of intensifying surveillance against the drug mafia, the Excise department has begun distributing information boards to students in Alappuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was inaugurated by Alappuzha Excise Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaraj in a function held at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial High School at Ambalapuzha on Monday.

Mr. Jayaraj said the information boards contain all details for reporting illegal activities, including drug trafficking, sale and consumption, to Excise officials.The identity of students who pass on information about such activities will be kept secret, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the department was making efforts to eliminate the presence of the drug mafia from the premises of educational institutions with the support of students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US