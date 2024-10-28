Campaign against drugs

As part of intensifying surveillance against the drug mafia, the Excise department has begun distributing information boards to students in Alappuzha.

It was inaugurated by Alappuzha Excise Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaraj in a function held at K.K. Kunjupillai Memorial High School at Ambalapuzha on Monday.

Mr. Jayaraj said the information boards contain all details for reporting illegal activities, including drug trafficking, sale and consumption, to Excise officials.The identity of students who pass on information about such activities will be kept secret, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the department was making efforts to eliminate the presence of the drug mafia from the premises of educational institutions with the support of students.

