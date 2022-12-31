Camp office of Edamalakkudy panchayat in Idukki to open partially on January 3

December 31, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

The camp office of the first tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudy in Idukki will start functioning partially from Societykudy, the base camp of the tribal hamlet, from January 3.

According to Devikulam Sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma, three or four officials will initially work from the base camp of the panchayat. It was decided to shift the functioning of the panchayat by January 2023 from Devikulam to Societykudy.

Edamalakkudy panchayat secretary Santhosh K. said the major hurdle in shifting the entire functioning of the local body is the absence of proper Internet connectivity. “The cable-laying works for connectivity from Munnar to Edamalakkudy is under way. Without proper Internet connectivity, we cannot conduct any office work,” said Mr. Santhosh.

“Initially, the panchayat officials will camp at Societykudy on a rotation basis and collect data from the tribespeople and provide certificates the next week. When Edamalakkudy gets full network connectivity, the panchayat office fully functioning from Societykudy,” added Mr. Santhosh.

“The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has already completed the first phase of the fibre optic cable works along 40 km from Munnar to Edamalakkudy for the Citizen Connectivity project,” said Mr. Santhosh.

According to officials, the lack of proper road connectivity is also a hurdle. “The government has allotted money for the road construction, and the tender process will be completed soon,” said an official.

The legislative committee on the welfare of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes has been also directed to start the functioning of the panchayat office at Societykudy from January. The panel members visited the tribal hamlet on December 28 and 29.

Edamalakkudy, the first tribal grama panchayat in the State under the Munnar wildlife division, was formed exclusively for the Muthuvan tribal community in 2010. But its camp office was set up at Devikulam, 38 km from Societykudy, due to the absence of proper road and mobile network connectivity. Over the 12 years, the tribespeople had to travel from the remote panchayat to Devikulam to manage their administrative requirements.