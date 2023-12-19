ADVERTISEMENT

Camp for tribal women begins at Thirunelly

December 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Chairperson Sathidevi has said that the commission would give prime importance to uplift women in the tribal sector.

Inaugurating a coordination committee meeting of various government agencies at Thirunelly in Wayanad on Tuesday as part of a two-day camp organised by the panel, Ms. Sathidevi said the marginalised sections of society should be brought into the mainstream, for which prime importance should be given to the education of tribal children.

The panel was moving ahead with modern methods such as DNA test for the protection of unwed tribal mothers, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudumbasree Mission in association with the Tribal Development department should implement joint projects to ensure job opportunities for tribal youth, she added. KWC member Indira Raveendran presided over the function. The two-day camp will conclude on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / tribals

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US