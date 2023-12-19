Camp for tribal women begins at Thirunelly

December 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) Chairperson Sathidevi has said that the commission would give prime importance to uplift women in the tribal sector.

Inaugurating a coordination committee meeting of various government agencies at Thirunelly in Wayanad on Tuesday as part of a two-day camp organised by the panel, Ms. Sathidevi said the marginalised sections of society should be brought into the mainstream, for which prime importance should be given to the education of tribal children.

The panel was moving ahead with modern methods such as DNA test for the protection of unwed tribal mothers, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudumbasree Mission in association with the Tribal Development department should implement joint projects to ensure job opportunities for tribal youth, she added. KWC member Indira Raveendran presided over the function. The two-day camp will conclude on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT