Cameraman dies

Published - August 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Ayyappan, cameraman of Amritha TV, Thrissur Bureau, died here on Sunday. He was 54. He was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time. His cremation will be held at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat on Monday.

He is survived by wife and a son.

