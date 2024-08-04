Cameraman dies

P.V. Ayyappan, cameraman of Amritha TV, Thrissur Bureau, died here on Sunday. He was 54. He was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time. His cremation will be held at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat on Monday.
He is survived by wife and a son.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published - August 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur
P.V. Ayyappan, cameraman of Amritha TV, Thrissur Bureau, died here on Sunday. He was 54. He was undergoing treatment for cancer for some time. His cremation will be held at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat on Monday.
He is survived by wife and a son.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CONNECT WITH US