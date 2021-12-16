Camera images reveal tiger is victim of cable snare

Elephantine task: Kumki elephant squad of the Forest department engaged in a search for the elusive tiger at Kurukkanmoola in Wayanad on Wednesday.

KALPETTA

16 December 2021 00:16 IST

Incidences of poachers laying traps for lower mammals on the rise: Forest official

The camera trap images of the elusive tiger that is believed to have killed 15 domestic animals in 17 days in four divisions of the Mananthavady Municipality, has revealed that the animal is a victim of snare laid by poachers to trap lower mammals like wild boar.

“The images disclosed that the big cat seemed to be a victim of snare laid by poachers on the fringes of the forest as it has sustained injuries from cable snare on its neck,” D.K. Vinod Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Northern Circle) told The Hindu.

As many as five tigers had entered into human habitation at Begur and Thirunelly areas in North Wayanad forest division and Chethalayam in South Wayanad forest division in the district in a year, of which four were captured, and the remaining one went back to the forest.

Advertising

Advertising

The four tigers were victims of snare laid by poachers as they had sustained deep injuries on their bodies. The incidences of setting snares on the fringes of forest are increasing considerably, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.

Many a time, the issue of straying tiger in human habitat was a creation of the anti-socials as the crude snare was not only a threat to lives of the lower mammals but also to higher species like tiger and leopard, Mr. Vinod Kumar said, adding that the injuries inflicted by the snares forced the former to hunt livestock in the villages adjacent to the sanctuary.

The public, especially the people who living on the fringes of forest areas, also become the victims of the illegal actions of a few anti-socials, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.

“We have brought the issue to the attention of the Kerala High Court and the department has decided to adopt stringent actions against the culprits under the Wildlife Protection Act. The culprits, who ensnared an animal like tiger belonging to Schedule 1 of the Act would be sentenced for a period of seven years,” he said.

Meanwhile, a special task force with 127 forest personnel, including members of the Rapid Response Team of the Forest Department, strike team led by the Forest veterinary surgeon and two kumkis (trained elephants) carried out a combing operation in the Kurukkanmoola and adjacent places under the Begur forest range of the North Wayanad forest division for the elusive tiger on Wednesday, but they could not trace the animal.