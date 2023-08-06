HamberMenu
Camel treated at Kollam Veterinary Centre

August 06, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dawood, a five-year-old camel with a serious maggot infection on his nasal passage, was given treatment at the District Veterinary Centre on Sunday.

A regular at trade fairs and exhibitions, the animal was injured while it was grazing at a rubber plantation in Kareepra. The wound on its nose had developed into a sore and the camel that weights around a tonne was brought to the centre by his owner Ajayan.

Afer removing the maggots from its nasal canal, the animal was given glucose, antibiotics, and mineral supplements after it was found to be anemic. “Camels belonging to Camelus dromedarius are from North America and they have a lifespan of 40 to 50 years. They can run at a speed of 40 km/h and a twig had pierced Dawood’s nose,” said the doctors. The camel was treated by a team of doctors led by Chief Veterinary Officer D. Shine Kumar.

